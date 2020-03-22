2 hours ago

Ghana’s Ministry of Health is currently mobilizing new and retired healthcare professionals to augment the nation’s covid-19 fight.

President Akufo-Addo in a national broadcast on Saturday night said such personnel will help deal with a possible surge in infections in the coming days as Ghana struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Its heartening to hear of a number of retired healthcare professionals who have stepped forward to offer their services…” the President noted in his address to the nation.

Ghana has recorded an additional 2 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the tally to 21.

“Ghana records two(2) new cases of COVID-19 with 1 death, this leaves the existing case count in the country to be 20,” the Ghana Health Service report said.

The West African nation recorded its first death of the deadly plague earlier on Saturday.

Ghana has tightened the nooks in its fight against the covid-19 pandemic as President Akufo-Addo late Saturday in a national broadcast announced the closure of all the country’s borders effective Sunday midnight.