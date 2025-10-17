3 hours ago

Ghana will soon send qualified nurses to the Caribbean nation of Grenada to support its healthcare system, which is facing a severe shortage of skilled professionals.

The initiative forms part of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of Ghana and Grenada to strengthen cooperation in the health sector.

The agreement was one of the key outcomes of a state visit by Grenada’s Prime Minister, who was received in Accra by President John Dramani Mahama on Friday.

Under the partnership, Ghanaian nurses and other health professionals will be recruited to work in several of Grenada’s public medical facilities to help improve access to quality healthcare.

The move underscores Ghana’s growing reputation for producing well-trained nurses and caregivers, many of whom have been in demand internationally due to their professionalism and competence.

Both leaders expressed optimism that the collaboration will not only enhance Grenada’s health sector but also deepen bilateral relations between the two nations.