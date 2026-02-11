4 hours ago

The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties between France and Ghana

The Government of Ghana has revealed plans to establish an Independent Fiscal Council aimed at strengthening financial oversight and guiding fiscal decision-making after the country exits the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, announced the initiative during a courtesy call by Emmanuelle Boulestreau, Head of the Regional Economic Department of France for Nigeria and Ghana, and Julien Frioux, Head of the French Economic Department at the French Embassy in Ghana.

Discussions at the meeting centred on deepening economic cooperation between Ghana and France, with a focus on regional development and expanding opportunities for shared growth.

Mr Ampem expressed confidence in Ghana’s ongoing economic recovery, noting that progress has been supported by strong international partnerships, including collaboration with France. He indicated that IMF programme benchmarks remain on course, inflation has dropped to 3.8 percent, and key macroeconomic indicators are trending positively.

He also welcomed stronger bilateral engagement to help sustain economic gains and drive long-term growth.

As part of measures to reinforce fiscal discipline, the Deputy Minister disclosed that the proposed Independent Fiscal Council will comprise locally appointed members. The body will serve in an advisory capacity, offering guidance on financial controls and fiscal policy decisions to promote transparency and accountability.

According to him, the council will be operationalised after Ghana completes its IMF programme, strengthening domestic ownership of fiscal management and helping to safeguard long-term economic stability.

Ms Boulestreau reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s development efforts, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and energy. She noted that French companies are well-positioned to invest in Ghana’s growing economy and contribute significantly to the country’s development agenda.