2 days ago

The Executive Secretary to President John Dramani Mahama, Callistus Mahama, has revealed that Ghana is expected to add new aircraft to its presidential fleet by November 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s state aviation capacity.

In a public statement addressing concerns about recent presidential travel arrangements, Dr. Mahama explained that steps are already underway to expand the fleet used for official missions, which will enable the country to rely entirely on state-owned aircraft for presidential trips.

The clarification comes amid public debate over the use of an aircraft reportedly owned by the President’s brother for certain international travels, a situation that sparked questions about a potential conflict of interest.

Dr. Mahama noted that the current arrangement is temporary, largely due to limitations affecting aircraft currently available to the state.

According to him, some of the existing platforms are unsuitable for long-distance diplomatic missions, while others face technical or operational constraints.

“Plans are already underway to strengthen Ghana’s presidential air transport capability as part of the broader retooling of the Armed Forces. By November this year, the country is expected to have additional aircraft within the presidential fleet, including one dedicated to the President’s travel,” he stated.

He added that once the new aircraft become operational, the government will be able to depend fully on state-owned platforms for the safe and efficient movement of the Head of State, eliminating the need for temporary travel arrangements.

Dr. Mahama also pointed to the complexities involved in presidential travel, including security requirements, diplomatic scheduling, onboard communication systems and the President’s need to remain fully functional while abroad.

He acknowledged that public perception remains important, noting that citizens have the right to question arrangements that may appear unusual.

According to him, the acquisition of additional aircraft forms part of a broader plan to modernise and re-equip the Ghana Armed Forces, and aligns with the President’s “Reset Agenda,” which seeks to strengthen national institutions and promote responsible governance.

Dr. Mahama expressed confidence that once the new aircraft are delivered, Ghana will have a more reliable and self-sufficient system for presidential travel.