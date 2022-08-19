46 minutes ago

Ghana will play the winner of the match between Mauritius and Mozambique in the 2nd round of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 qualifiers. This was revealed during the draw in Cairo on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Thirty nine African countries will take part in the qualifiers with 7 qualified teams joining host Morocco for the tournament next year.

Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda, Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, South Africa and Zambia will be on standby for winners of the 20 least ranked teams who qualifiers from the 1st round.

The 14 teams qualified from the 2nd round will play the 3rd round (knock out from home & away matches) qualifying 7 teams to the final tournament in addition to host Morocco. The final tournament of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will serve as final qualifier round to the Men Olympic Football tournament.

The Black Meteors missed out on the 2020 Olympics in Japan after finishing 4th at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt – 2019. Ghana have yet to play at the Olympic Games since 2004 in Greece.