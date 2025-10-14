4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana is on track to conclude a zero-tariff trade agreement with China by the end of October 2025, a deal expected to significantly boost Ghana’s exports and industrial competitiveness.

The agreement follows China’s December 2024 policy expansion, which extended zero-tariff treatment to all least-developed countries (LDCs) with which it maintains diplomatic relations — including Ghana and 32 other African nations — covering 100 percent of exportable products.

Speaking at the Presidential Investment Forum in Beijing on October 13, 2025, President Mahama praised the Chinese government for its continued partnership, describing the trade arrangement as a “transformative opportunity” for Ghanaian producers and exporters.

“Between 2020 and 2024, China’s exports to Ghana rose by nearly 46%, while Ghana’s exports to China increased by over 11%. China’s decision to grant zero-tariff access to Ghanaian and African products signals confidence in our partnership. It opens vast new markets for Ghanaian exporters, agro-processors, and manufacturers,” President Mahama stated.

He confirmed that both governments had reached an agreement in principle and were finalising the legal framework for signature by the end of the month.

“I’m happy to inform you that we reached an agreement in principle, and we have targeted the end of October to sign off on the zero-tariff framework. I wish to commend the Government of China for this act of solidarity,” he said.

The upcoming trade deal is expected to enhance Ghana’s export diversification, attract foreign investment into manufacturing and agribusiness, and deepen Ghana-China economic cooperation as both nations mark 65 years of diplomatic relations.