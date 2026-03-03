5 hours ago

Victor Smith, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, has announced that the government plans to launch an online visa issuance platform by December 2026 to simplify the application process for Ghanaians and foreigners.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with the Ghanaian community in Southern California, Ambassador Smith unveiled the initiative, titled “Ghana 2.0: Empowering the Next Generation of Diaspora Investors and Streamlining Consulate Services.” The programme aims to attract foreign direct investment into the country and enhance engagement with the diaspora.

Ambassador Smith explained that his core mission is to foster strategic partnerships with both Americans and Ghanaians abroad to create jobs, strengthen industries, and expand opportunities in Ghana.

“Ghanaians abroad, including those in Southern California, are the country’s greatest assets. They are among the most skilled, educated, and resourceful individuals anywhere in the world—businessmen and women, entrepreneurs, engineers, innovators, health professionals, educators, and IT specialists. They bring values such as discipline, resilience, hospitality, and an unshakable sense of community that defines us as a people,” he said.

He emphasised that the successes of Ghanaians in the United States not only bring honour to Ghana but also underscore the need for the country to excel among its peers in Africa. Ambassador Smith stressed that Ghana cannot afford to have its brightest minds scattered across the globe without structured avenues for contribution.

He highlighted that building partnerships to uplift communities, generate employment for young people, and develop sustainable industries should be the ultimate goal of the initiative.

Marty Odonkor, President of the Ghana Association of Southern California, described the initiative as part of a broader effort to reset and rebuild Ghana through structured collaboration and partnerships with the diaspora.