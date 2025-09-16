29 minutes ago

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, has announced plans to reintroduce road tolling across all public roads in Ghana, with a focus on modern digital platforms instead of traditional toll booths.

Speaking on the initiative, the Minister said the move is aimed at raising revenue to complete ongoing road projects and ensure the proper maintenance of the nation’s road network.

“The road toll is a factor under the purview of the highways, but it is now being reintroduced generally on all public roads. I am looking forward to the completion of that procurement process this month, after which a public education campaign will start,” Mr. Agbodza explained.

He added that tolls will only be applied to roads that have been engineered or improved, ensuring that revenue collected directly supports the sustainability of these projects. “All public roads that have been engineered or improved will have a certain level of tolling on them so that we can raise revenue to complete some of the ongoing projects and maintain the roads,” he said.

Highlighting the modern approach, the Minister confirmed that Ghana’s system will align with recommendations from ECOWAS leaders, who have called for digital tolling across the region. “We are introducing a new road toll system where we do not need physical toll booths. ECOWAS leaders recommend that tolling across the region should now be rolled out on digital platforms. We are actually ahead of that schedule,” he noted.

Mr. Agbodza also revealed that the Ministry of Roads and Highways is working closely with the Ministries of Transport, Interior, and Communication to ensure smooth implementation of the new tolling system.