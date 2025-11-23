5 hours ago

Ghana and Togo have signed a new Air Services Agreement aimed at strengthening air connectivity and attracting more airlines to operate between the two neighbouring countries.

Deputy Minister for Transport Dorcas Affo-Toffey announced the development on her X page on November 22, 2025, describing the agreement as a key step toward improving travel within Africa and promoting deeper regional integration.

She explained that the deal was concluded during the ICAO Air Services Negotiations (ICAN) held from November 10–14, 2025, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

“Ghana and Togo have officially signed a new Air Services Agreement aimed at attracting more airlines and enhancing air connectivity between our two nations, supporting seamless travel within Africa and beyond. This important milestone was concluded in Punta Cana during the ICAO Air Services Negotiations. Proud to be part of the continued efforts to advance aviation cooperation and regional integration,” she stated.

The announcement follows a similar development earlier in March 2025, when Ghana and Canada signed their first bilateral air transport agreement. That deal allows airlines from both countries to operate scheduled passenger and cargo flights, with provisions for up to 14 weekly passenger flights and 10 weekly all-cargo flights.

The Canada–Ghana agreement also offers flexible airline designation, enabling multiple carriers to serve routes between the two nations and promoting enhanced connectivity, tourism, and trade.