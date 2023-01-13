1 hour ago

Ghanaian socialist who doubles as a nudist, Shugatiti, has detailed the challenges she has faced with government agencies ever since she opened a restaurant in Accra.

The business owner famed for serving food in genital-shaped clay pots has announced that the Ghana Tourism Authority has served her a letter asking her to desist from using her controversial pots.

According to the authority, her space isn’t safe for children.

“Ghana Tourism Authority served me a letter discouraging me from the use of my penis-shaped pot. They indicated that it isn’t safe for children. So now, we no longer serve with those pots…ever since I opened my shop, government officials have been disturbing me. You can’t operate a business in Ghana if you’re not strong."

Shugatiti, in an interview with actor Kwaku Manu on the ‘Aggressive Show’ added that Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw has been the root cause of the continuous criticisms and constant visits from authorities.

Back in 2022, the famous lawyer known for condemning indecent exposure by celebrities and the general public chastised Shugatiti and urged authorities to close down her restaurant.

Shugatiti, who cannot fathom why Lawyer Ampaw has been on her case, wonders if he might be interested in her.

"That man, I guess he loves me, reason why he comes after me. I don’t understand him, and I haven’t offended him…I don’t have his contact details I would have called to question him. He aggressively talks about me on television meanwhile, I haven’t offended him. I have never met him," she said.

Also commenting on the lawyer's call for the closure of her new business, she said: “I saw it as one of those things, people will always talk…I see it as normal because no one has served me with a court document. I saw it as one of those things."

