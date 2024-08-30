2 hours ago

Ghana U-20 midfielder McCarthy Ofori has completed a move to Albanian side FK Bylis Mallakastër, signing a four-year contract.

The transfer comes after an agreement was finalized with his former club, FC Dreams.

The 19-year-old, known for his versatility as both a defender and a holding midfielder, has previously earned six caps for the Ghana U-20 national team.

His impressive performances have attracted the attention of FK Bylis Mallakastër, who are excited to add him to their roster.

FK Bylis Mallakastër welcomed Ofori with enthusiasm, expressing their anticipation for his contributions to the team.

“We are thrilled to welcome McCarthy Ofori to our big family,” the club stated.

They look forward to seeing how the young Ghanaian adapts to Albanian football and enhances their squad in the upcoming season.

Fans of FK Bylis will be eagerly watching to see Ofori's impact and integration into their lineup.