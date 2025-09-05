Ghanaian youth international Aziz Musibau has taken a major step in his career after completing a move to Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg ahead of the 2025/26 season.
The 18-year-old centre-forward joins the European outfit following a promising spell with Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC, where he featured in 19 matches and scored one goal.
Dreams FC confirmed the player’s departure in a short statement on their social media channels:
“Musibau Aziz completes his move from Dreams FC to Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg. Wishing you the very best in your new journey, Aziz!”
Musibau has also been a regular figure at youth international level. He was part of Ghana’s U-20 squad that exited the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout defeat to hosts Egypt. He also featured in the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship as captain, helping Ghana secure third place with a 2-0 win over Niger.
The move to Hartberg represents an important opportunity for the young forward, who will now look to continue his development in Europe and stake a claim for future Black Stars involvement.
