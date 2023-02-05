2 hours ago

The Ghana Union Vestland-Bergen (GUV), Norway has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the union for the next two (2) years.

The election was conducted by an election committee of the union at an Annual General Meeting held on Sunday January 29, 2023, at the Bergen Internasjonale Kultursenter.

Members of the election committee were Kwasi Atta Ntiamoah (Nana Kota), Yaw Appiah Adjei, Emmanuel Babatunde and Lawrence Newman.

Unopposed Positions

There were no contestants for the various positions and this created opportunity for unopposed positions.

However, after the elections, the incumbent vice president of GUV, Gifty Ama Ohenewaa Nordbø was elected as the President whilst Dominic Sagoe followed as the Vice President.

Sarah Lartey and Abednego Akwasi Asante Asiedu were elected as General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary (responsible for Public Relations) respectively.

Other executives elected were Dennis Osei Kontor (Financial Secretary); Michael Asante, Eric Amankwah, Christina Agyeiwaa Anim and Dora Adem Opuni (all constituting the Organizing Committee).

Daniel Frimpong Manso was given the nod to lead the Welfare Committee of GUV whilst for the Youth Affairs, both Andy Ntiamoah and Victor Newman were elected to champion the youth interest.

Outgoing Executives

The outgoing executives, are expected to handover to the incoming executives on March 11, 2023.

The outgoing president, Lawrence Newman thanked all the outgoing executives for their tremendous support and contributions to champion the interest and welfare of Ghanaians in Vestland-Bergen over the past few years.

He also assured the new executives of his continuous support.

Gratitude & Assurance from Incoming Executives

On her part, the incoming president, Gifty Nordbø on behalf of the new executives expressed her appreciation to the union for the confidence reposed on all the elected executives to champion the interests of Ghanaians in Vestland, Norway.

She called on all stakeholders to continue to support the vision of new executives to make their tenure successful.

“On behalf of the new executives, patrons & all members, we would like to appreciate Mr. Lawrence Newman for his dedicated service to the Ghana Union in Bergen & around as GUV president. He has always been a great leader for our Ghanaian communities in Bergen and entire Vestland not only in Bergen”, she stated.

“To all former executives who have ended their services, we say big thank you. The new executives are counting on your support as always. God bless Ghana and God bless us all” she emphasised.

Source: Abednego Akwasi Asante Asiedu