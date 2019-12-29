46 minutes ago

Ghana's 2010 FIFA world cup quarter final defeat to Uruguay has been ranked among the top ten World cup matches by World's football governing body.

Ghana took on Uruguay in the quarter-finals of South Africa 2010 with the hope of becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Urged on by the crowd and their vuvuzelas, the Black Stars opened the scoring through Sulley Muntari, only for Diego Forlan to equalise and take the game into extra time.

With 121 minutes on the clock and the match heading for a penalty shootout, Luis Suarez was sent off when he handled on the line to deny the Ghanaians a certain goal.

The resulting spot-kick provided the African side with a gilt-edged opportunity to make the last four, but Asamoah Gyan spurned the chance, blasting the ball against the crossbar.

Making the most of their reprieve, La Celeste won the resulting shootout.

That was the closest an African team has come to making the semi final Berth of the FIFA World cup.

Will any African National Team ever get that chance?