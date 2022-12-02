1 hour ago

For Ghana's Afropop superstar KiDi, tomorrow's much-anticipated game between Ghana and Uruguay is a match with a unique purpose.

It's a "revenge match!" he declared on Twitter.

"Go Black Stars, go," he also cheered.

Again, calling out Uruguay, he showed crossed swords emojis.

The tweet was sent out in the euphoria following Ghana's 3-2 victory over South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday, November 28.

It was a hope-inspiring victory since, in their Qatar 2022 Group H opener, Ghana had lost 3-2 to Portugal.

On Friday, December 2, the West African country goes up against arch-rivals Uruguay, the country that blocked them from making history at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, 2010.

Ghana was on the verge of becoming the first African country to make it to the semi-final stage in the World Cup.

Luis Suarez, however, parried the ball away with his hand, denying Ghana victory in the dying moments of the tensed match.

The ensuing penalty, taken by Asamoah Gyan, also was fruitless, breaking the hearts of many fans across Africa, but particularly in Ghana.

The Otto Addo-led Ghana Black Stars seek to trump Uruguay tomorrow to make it the round of 16.

Meanwhile, observing that Ghana and Portugal are leading Group H with 3 and 6 points respectively, Luis Suarez has stressed tomorrow's match is a must-win.

"We have one point and the final match against Ghana is do and die. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy,” he has noted to the press.

“We are going to put our lives and soul in this last match," he emphasised, adding confidently that: "Ghana is a good team but we know them, we have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again."

spectators being treated to KiDi's 'Say Cheese' global hit ahead of the Ghana versus South Korea match.

