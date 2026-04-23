Ghana wants to win and I’m a winning Coach – Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Queiroz says he has arrived in Ghana with one clear objective, to win as he begins his tenure as head coach of the Ghana national football team.

Speaking after his official unveiling, the Portuguese manager struck a confident and assertive tone, insisting his appointment is rooted in results rather than experimentation.

“I am a winning coach,” he said, underlining his determination to restore Ghana’s status among Africa’s football elite and re-establish its presence on the global stage.

Queiroz, who brings decades of international coaching experience, is widely known for his structured tactical approach and ability to organise teams in high-pressure competitions. His track record across multiple national sides has earned him a reputation for discipline and consistency, qualities Ghana has been seeking in recent years.

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Black Stars, who are navigating a period of transition and searching for stability following inconsistent performances in major tournaments. Expectations remain high among supporters, with many eager to see a return to the team’s competitive edge and identity.

Early signs suggest Queiroz will prioritise defensive organisation, tactical balance and discipline as the foundation of his rebuilding process. He is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the current squad before making key decisions ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

Despite the optimism surrounding his arrival, the 71-year-old faces immediate pressure in a football-mad nation where patience is often limited and success is demanded quickly.

Queiroz, however, appears unfazed by the challenge.

His message is clear: he has not come to rebuild slowly, but to compete and to win.

Attention will now turn to how swiftly he can translate his philosophy into results, as Ghana looks to reclaim its place among the continent’s leading football nations.