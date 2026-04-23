Ghana wants to win and I’m a winning Coach – Carlos Queiroz

Man in a dark blazer and white shirt gesturing with outstretched arms on a sports field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 23, 2026

Carlos Queiroz says he has arrived in Ghana with one clear objective, to win as he begins his tenure as head coach of the Ghana national football team.

Speaking after his official unveiling, the Portuguese manager struck a confident and assertive tone, insisting his appointment is rooted in results rather than experimentation.

“I am a winning coach,” he said, underlining his determination to restore Ghana’s status among Africa’s football elite and re-establish its presence on the global stage.

Queiroz, who brings decades of international coaching experience, is widely known for his structured tactical approach and ability to organise teams in high-pressure competitions. His track record across multiple national sides has earned him a reputation for discipline and consistency, qualities Ghana has been seeking in recent years.

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Black Stars, who are navigating a period of transition and searching for stability following inconsistent performances in major tournaments. Expectations remain high among supporters, with many eager to see a return to the team’s competitive edge and identity.

Early signs suggest Queiroz will prioritise defensive organisation, tactical balance and discipline as the foundation of his rebuilding process. He is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the current squad before making key decisions ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

Despite the optimism surrounding his arrival, the 71-year-old faces immediate pressure in a football-mad nation where patience is often limited and success is demanded quickly.

Queiroz, however, appears unfazed by the challenge.

His message is clear: he has not come to rebuild slowly, but to compete and to win.

Attention will now turn to how swiftly he can translate his philosophy into results, as Ghana looks to reclaim its place among the continent’s leading football nations.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Africa Football Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup World Football

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Smiling woman in a black blazer seated in a wheelchair in a library with bookshelves behind her.
African News
Include PWDs in climate change decisions – Prof. Naami
Industrial oil refinery with gas flares shooting orange flames and dark smoke above a desert-like facility
African News
Global fossil fuel subsidies deepen Africa’s energy vulnerability
Two men stand behind a railing in a courtroom; one in a black puffer vest at a microphone, the other in a blue-gray jacket, with a police officer in the background.
African News
SA prosecutors seek 2-year jail for Bellarmine Mugabe
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  5. 5
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  6. 6
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  7. 7
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  8. 8
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  9. 9
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22
  10. 10
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17