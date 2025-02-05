3 hours ago

Mr. Adam Mutawakilu, the Managing Director of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL), has assured residents of Ho and its environs of an end to the current water supply challenges in the area.

He revealed that the company had assessed the situation and was implementing urgent measures to restore stable water supply.

Mr. Mutawakilu, barely a week in office, led a team of engineers to inspect the Kpeve Water Intake Point and Water Treatment Plant, where raw water is abstracted, treated, and distributed to the Ho Municipality and surrounding communities.



Mr. Mutawakilu disclosed that although a submersible pump had been deployed as an interim measure, it was unable to pump enough water for treatment and distribution.

He, however, assured residents that two new specified pumps had been procured and were expected to arrive in March to provide a medium-term but sustainable solution.

"In the meantime, the GWL will collaborate with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and existing service providers to supply water to affected communities using tankers to ensure residents are not unduly affected," the MD stated.

He further emphasized that President John Mahama was deeply concerned about the water crisis in Ho and remained committed to addressing the issue.

According to Mr. Mutawakilu, the government was determined to achieve the "Water For All Agenda" across the country, adding that the president was dedicated to initiating the Ho Water Expansion Project and other water projects in the region to meet growing demand.

Acknowledging the severity of the water crisis and ongoing interventions to mitigate its impact, he noted that the three pumps at the intake point, installed over 30 years ago, had undergone multiple repairs but could no longer function at full capacity.

"As a temporary measure, additional pumps were brought in, but they were unable to produce the required volume of water," the MD explained.



Therefore, he stated that the expansion of the Kpeve Treatment Plant was non-negotiable as it is the long-term solution to ensure adequate water supply for the growing population.

The GWL MD said a Demand Management Programme had also been introduced to ensure equitable and sustainable water distribution within the region.

The Kpeve Water Treatment Plant, with an installed capacity of 18,181 cubic metres per day, currently produces an average of 11,272 cubic metres daily significantly below the required 23,580 cubic metres needed to meet the growing water demand of Ho, Kpeve, parts of the South Dayi District, and surrounding areas.

The water situation in Ho and surrounding areas has been a major concern for residents, affecting households, businesses, and institutions.

The population of Ho and its environs stands around 262,000 with a water supply demand of 23,580 cubic metres per day and leaving a demand gap of 12,308 cubic metres per day.

The supply coverage within the Volta Region is approximated to be 50 percent with its urban population of 743,997 and water demand of 44,639 cubic metres, which the water company manages for its customers.

Mr. Francis Lamptey, Volta Regional Chief Manager of GWL, stated that the Kpeve intake point, where raw water is abstracted, has three pumps one operating at full capacity while the other two remain on standby to pump water to the treatment plant for production and distribution.

Mr. James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, reiterated the Government's commitment to resolving the water crisis in the "foreseeable future," stressing that the Ho Water Expansion Project was a critical intervention.

"The expansion of water infrastructure is key to serving not only the present population but also generations yet unborn," he stated.

As part of immediate measures, the Regional Minister further reiterated that the RCC would soon begin supplying water to essential service institutions, including schools and hospitals, using tankers to mitigate the crisis.

Mr Gunu also disclosed that plans were underway to organize a Regional Water Dialogue to bring stakeholders together to find lasting solutions to the water supply challenges in the Volta Region.

He further stated that efforts were being made to complete the Adidome Water Project, which would serve Agotime-Ziope, Adaklu, and parts of Ho, providing much-needed relief to residents.

Togbe Howusu Adzilakle XII, Awafiaga of the Asogli State, and Ametsitsia Adza Komla, spokesperson for the Kpeve Traditional Council, both lamented the adverse effects of the water shortage on their communities.



They, however, commended GWL for taking steps to address the situation and expressed hope that the new interventions would provide a permanent solution.

"Water is life, and that is why SDG 6 focuses on ensuring clean water and sanitation for all," Mr. Gunu emphasized, urging residents to remain patient as the government and GWL worked towards sustainable solutions.