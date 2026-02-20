6 hours ago

Officials of Ghana Water Limited (GWL) have uncovered an illegal water connection at a mineral water production facility in the Klagon area near Tema.

The discovery was made by one of 10 special anti–non-revenue water task teams recently inaugurated by the company’s management.

The teams have been established following internal assessments which revealed that approximately 52 per cent of treated water produced by GWL cannot be accounted for, resulting in significant revenue losses that affect operations and service delivery.

The exercise forms part of intensified efforts to curb non-revenue water losses across the country.

Speaking to journalists at the site, the Tema Regional Communications Manager of GWL, Sampson Ampah, explained that the inspection led to the detection of a sophisticated and concealed illegal connection allegedly carried out at the mineral water factory

Mr Ampah explained that a 16-inch main distribution pipeline which runs directly in front of the factory, had been tapped into illegally using a two-inch pipeline.

“The pipe was buried underground and routed behind a wall, passing through a nearby sugarcane farm before entering the factory premises.

The connection was deliberately hidden to make detection extremely difficult,” Mr Ampa said.

He added that within the factory, the illegal line was disguised with valves to give the impression that it was inactive.

Investigations

However, further technical investigations by the task force confirmed that the line was actively supplying water directly to the factory’s production operations.

“Notably, there was no water meter installed, meaning the facility had been using water without payment,” Mr Ampa said

He described the act as a clear criminal offence, stressing that illegal connections deprive the company of critical revenue needed to sustain operations.

The Regional Manager stated that proceeds from water sales were used to purchase treatment chemicals, pay electricity bills, maintain infrastructure, and fund future expansion projects aimed at improving access to potable water.

Mr Ampah said that suspects connected to the illegal activity would be arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution if found culpable.

He appealed to the general public to support the fight against illegal water connections by reporting suspicious activities to Ghana Water Limited’s district or regional offices, or to the nearest police station.

Credit: Graphic.com.gh