5 days ago

Finally the Ghana wheelchair Tennis Men Team made up of Bernard Yawson and Daniel Laryea led by official Kwabena Afriyie-Siaw received their Bronze medal after beating Kenya 3:0 at the closing ceremony of the 2025 ITF BNP Paribas World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers in Rabat Morocco.

The men’s event had Morocco wining Gold and Egypt winning Silver.

The Ghana Ambassador to Morocco H.E Mrs Charity Gbedawo was with the team at the closing ceremony. She congratulated the team for making Ghana and themselves proud.

The Ghana wheelchair Tennis men’s team thank the GTF wheelchair tennis committee for supporting them with the fundraising from benevolent individuals from the Volta Region and Donewell Insurance.

The National Coordinator, Henry Larbi want to thank Bridget Nartey, Stacy Konadu Mensah and Coach Philip Plange who trained with the team for 2 weeks residential training at Sonrise SHS Tennis Court in Ho. He also thanked the International Tennis Federation for the travel grant awarded to Ghana Tennis Federation and also to the GTF Board for their support.

Story by Henry Larbi

National Coordinator

GTF Wheelchair Tennis