12 hours ago

Ghana's Paralympian Zinabu Issah Wins Gold with 29.25m Record at WPA 2025 Marrakech Grand Prix.

Zinabu Issah's achievement is impressive as she broke her own previous record by a significant margin, showing remarkable progress in her athletic career.

Her gold medal performance demonstrates both her technical prowess and mental fortitude in international competition, positioning her as one of Ghana's premier para-athletes on the global stage.

The Ghanaian para-athlete competes in the F57 women's discus throw event and has been very successful in recent competitions, steadily improving her performance with each major event while representing her country with distinction on the international stage.

She won a gold medal at the 2024 Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco with a throw of 26.66 meters, which positioned her well to represent Ghana at the Paralympic Games.

Her throw of 29.25 meters at the WPA 2025 Marrakech Grand Prix broke her own record. Previous records show she threw 26.66 meters in Marrakech 2024 and 24.39 meters in the qualification event for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Her performance likely solidifies her qualification for major events like the WPA 2025 World Championship and the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.