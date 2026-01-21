10 hours ago

Ghana has been confirmed as the host nation for the 24th African Senior Athletics Championships, with Accra set to welcome the continent’s finest athletes in May 2026.

The decision was sealed following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Ghana Athletics and the Government of Ghana. The agreement was formalised at a ceremony attended by CAA President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum and Chief Executive Lamine Fati, alongside Ghanaian sports officials.

Under the terms of the deal, the championships will take place from 12 to 17 May 2026 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon, marking a major milestone in the country’s preparations to stage one of Africa’s flagship athletics events.

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, who signed on behalf of the government, said the championships reflected the country’s renewed commitment to sports development. He stressed that President John Dramani Mahama has placed a strong emphasis on creating opportunities to host major international competitions, with budgetary provisions already made to upgrade key sporting infrastructure.

“This is not just about hosting an event,” Adams said. “It is an opportunity to invest in infrastructure that will benefit our athletes long after the championships are over.”

He added that Ghana was determined to deliver a memorable and well-organised competition that would attract continental and global attention, while reinforcing the country’s credentials as a reliable host for major sporting occasions.

CAA President Malboum praised Ghana for emerging successfully from a competitive bidding process that included countries such as Botswana. He encouraged organisers to embrace the spirit of Pan-Africanism, saying the championships should serve as a celebration of unity as well as athletic excellence.

He also commended Ghana’s political leadership, singling out President Mahama for what he described as strong support for sport and effective governance over the past year.

The African Senior Athletics Championships are expected to bring together elite track and field athletes from across the continent, offering a platform for top-level competition and qualification opportunities for future global events.

For Ghana, the 2026 championships align with a broader vision to revitalise athletics and strengthen sports administration, while placing the country firmly on Africa’s sporting map once again.