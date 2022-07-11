4 hours ago

The Bulgarian Honorary Consul to Ghana, Nicolas van Staalduinen, has indicated that the government of Ghana is working towards financial compensation for the demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy by a private developer in 2017.

Updating the public on the actions taken by the government of Ghana, Mr. van Staalduinen said there have been some assurances in this regard.

“Last week I called the deputy minister [Benito Owusu Bio] and asked how far they are with a solution for Bulgaria, and I was answered that they will be ready soon and come with a proposal.”

He noted that rebuilding the embassy was one of the options, though it was not favoured by Bulgaria.

Background

“The ambassador said, in the short term, to rebuild an embassy is a little bit [difficult], and he preferred a financial settlement at that time and I think the deputy minister is working on that,” Mr. van Staalduinen said.The Bulgarian Embassy, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra, was partly demolished by a private developer in 2017.

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ghana and Nigeria, Yanko Yordanov, then accused the Ghanaian government of breaching the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and warned of far-reaching implications on diplomatic relationships with Ghana.

The government commissioned an inquiry into the matter, which recommended sanctions against the supposed private developer who caused the destruction of the Embassy’s building.

The developer has also been directed to pay compensation to affected persons.

The private developer, Jojo Hagan, is said to have taken over as the Executor of the Will of one Mr. Leighton and vested the property in the named beneficiaries of the Will while pursuing the cases at the Court.

He also obtained judgment for the eviction of the occupants whom he described as trespassers, and an order to demolish the property which he described as unfit for human habitation, at the Circuit Court, Accra.

The inquiry found that the eviction and demolition did not follow due process.

Source: citifmonline