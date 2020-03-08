3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh scored for Sparta Prague as they drew 1-1 against Slavia Prague in their 295th Prague derby clash on Sunday.

The former Dreams FC attacker registered his sixth league goal for Sparta against their rivals in the Czech Republic top-flight.

Tetteh scored what looked like a winner for Sparta Prague 10 minutes to full time when he was set up by Borek Dockal.

Slavia Prague grabbed a point in the closing stanza of the game with a 90th minute equalizer by Petar Musa as both sides shared the spoils.

Tetteh was substituted after his goal and was replaced by Libor Kozak in the 86th minute.

The Ghanaian international has so far scored six goals with three asssists to his credit this season.