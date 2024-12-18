2 hours ago

The Ghanaian film and entertainment industry is mourning the loss of popular actress Mercy Little Smith, who has reportedly passed away.

She was best known for her role as ‘Benyiwaa’ in the widely loved local television series, Efiewura, where she portrayed the wife of Efiewura Kwame Dzokoto.

Details about the cause of her death remain unclear at this time. However, the news has sent shockwaves across the film industry, leaving fans, colleagues, and admirers deeply saddened.

Affectionately called “Little”, despite her plus-sized stature, Mercy Little Smith was celebrated for her genuine connection with co-star Kwame Dzokoto.

Their on-screen chemistry made them one of the most endearing pairs in the series, capturing the hearts of many fans across Ghana.

Beyond Efiewura, Mercy Little Smith featured in numerous local Ghanaian films, becoming a prominent face and a trailblazer for plus-sized actresses in the industry.

Her charm, affability, and talent left an indelible mark on those she worked with and those who watched her perform.

Tributes have poured in from industry players, fans, and the general public, with many expressing disbelief and sorrow over her sudden passing.

Mercy Little Smith’s legacy as a beloved actress will continue to be celebrated, and she will be remembered fondly by all who were touched by her work.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.