Ghana’s ambassador plenipotentiary and extraordinary to Zimbabwe, Alexander Grant Ntrakwa is urging the Ghanaian community in the country to take advantage of the local market and introduce Ghanaian products.

He made the call at his first meeting with the Ghanaian community in Zimbabwe held at his official residence on March 27, 2021.

He said staple food such as corn which was in abundance in Zimbabwe could be exploited by Ghanaians to introduce some common Ghanaian food such as kenkey, banku and kooko to the Zimbabwe community.

He also urged Ghanaians to emulate the healthy lifestyle of Zimbabweans such as the greening culture which minimizes pollution in the environment.

The diplomat lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision and plans for Ghanaians in the diaspora, saying it offers the opportunity for those with unique skills and abilities to contribute towards Ghana’s development and attract investments into the country.

He further indicated that the embassy has a responsibility towards the welfare of Ghanaians in Zimbabwe and encouraged Ghanaians in the country to liaise with the embassy in all situations.

President at the event were executives of the Ghanaian community in Zimbabwe, Ghana Embassy staff, Ghanaians working with the United Nations and other international organisations in Zimbabwe, Ghanaian medical practitioners, young Ghanaian oncologists teaching at Bindura University of Science Education, Ghanaian entrepreneurs amongst others.

Source: Dzifa Affainie