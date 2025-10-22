2 hours ago

Brandon Thomas-Asante continued his red-hot form in the English Championship, netting a brace to lead Coventry City to a 2–1 away win over Portsmouth in Round 11 of the 2025/26 season.

The Ghana international, trusted by manager Frank Lampard, was handed another start at Fratton Park and delivered decisively — scoring in both halves to secure all three points. This win keeps them at the summit of the Championship league log as they continue in their strides to make a return to the English top flight after 24 years.

30’: First goal — set up by Ellis Simms

56’: Second goal — another assist from Simms

Brandon Thomas-Asante just can't stop scoring goals for Coventry. 🔥

Portsmouth pulled one back through Makenzie Kirk in injury time, but it was too late to deny Coventry a deserved win.

The Ghanaian international has now been directly involved in eleven goals (8 goals and 3 assists) in eleven matches this season, averaging a goal/assist per game.

He earned a late call-up for the Black Stars' final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers doubleheader against Central Africa Republic and Comoros as he replaced injured Inaki Williams for the qualifiers. He made an appearance in the final game against Comoros in which Ghana won 1-0 to confirm their qualification to the global showpiece in North America 2026.

With his blistering for to the start of the 2025/26 English Championship campaign, the 26-year-old is tipped to be one great weapon for the Black Stars going into the preparations for the 2026 Mundial.

Thomas-Asante’s form has made him central to Coventry’s promotion charge, with fans and pundits alike tipping him as a breakout star of the campaign.