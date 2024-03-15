2 hours ago

Banks in Ghana have issued an apology to their customers and stakeholders for the recent disruption in internet banking services caused by cuts in internet connectivity.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive of the Association, John Awuah, the banks acknowledged the impact of the internet breakdown on service delivery, particularly affecting online banking and digital channel services.

“Information we have received from the National Communication Authority (NCA) and other service providers of the banking industry suggest that there has been service disruption affecting multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international internet traffic resulting in significant degradation in internet services,” parts of the statement read.

The statement highlighted information received from the National Communication Authority (NCA) and other industry service providers indicating disruptions affecting multiple undersea cables responsible for international internet traffic.

These disruptions have led to significant degradation in internet services across the country.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused, Mr. Awuah, on behalf of the banks, assured customers of their commitment to work with internet service providers to resolve the issue promptly.

The statement emphasized the banks' dedication to updating stakeholders on further developments as they occur.

Meanwhile, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has been actively monitoring the situation regarding the undersea cable disruption.

According to the NCA's statement, the disruptions have occurred in Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, with some additional disruptions in Portugal. This widespread issue has resulted in a notable decline in data services nationwide.

Despite the challenges, mobile network operators (MNOs) are working tirelessly to restore full services, with ongoing efforts to keep affected customers informed through various communication channels.

The NCA continues to monitor the situation closely and pledges to provide further updates to the public as necessary.