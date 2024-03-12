3 hours ago

Ghanaian-born goalkeeper David Akologo has earned himself a maiden call-up to the Bolivian national team for this month's friendly matches.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper has been plying his trade in the South American country since 2020 having played for the likes of Cochabamba FC, CD Enrique Happ and Club Deportivo FATIC before returning to Aurora in January 2023.

He was approached by the Bolivian FA in August 2023 but has now been handed a first senior team call-up.

The Ghanaian has often times been overlooked by the various national team coaches and has therefore seized his chance of International football with Bolivia.

Akologo played for Nigeria side Mighty Jets before sealing a move to Bolivia where he has been a revealtion in the domestic league.

The shot stopper has in the past featured for the Ghana national U-20 side but has never received a senior team call-up.

Per Bolivia immigration laws, any person who works in the country for three consecutive years is eligible for Bolivian citizenship and can naturalize.

Bolivia will battle Algeria and Andorra in the Inaugural FIFA Series later in March.