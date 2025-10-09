2 hours ago

Samuel Asamoah, the 31-year-old midfielder for Guangxi Pingguo in China’s second division, is recovering in hospital after suffering a traumatic neck injury during a league match on Sunday.

Asamoah crashed head-first into a pitch-side LED advertising board after being shoved by an opponent, Zhang Zhixiong of Chongqing Tonglianglong, who received a yellow card for the incident.

Medical Update



Diagnosis: Multiple neck fractures and severe nerve damage



Risk: High-level paraplegia, which could result in loss of voluntary movement in the lower body



Status: Emergency surgery completed, currently stable



Club statement: “His recovery progress will be communicated following further medical assessments.”

Asamoah, a Togolese international, plays for Chinese second tier side Guangxi Pingguo. He joined the side in 2024 and has been capped six (6) times for the Sparrowhawks of Togo. He was born in Accra, Ghana to a Ghanaian father and a Togolese mother.

He previously played in Belgium, including stints with KAS Eupen and Sint-Truiden.

The incident has sparked concern across the football world, with fans and players alike sending messages of support. Asamoah’s resilience and professionalism have earned him respect throughout his career, and many are hoping for a full and steady recovery.