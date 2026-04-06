4 hours ago

Ghana’s rising boxing star Seth Gyimah also known as Freezy Macbones delivered a devastating performance, stopping Nigeria’s Jamiu Animashaun in just 57 seconds of the opening round.

Fighting in the light heavyweight division, Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones needed less than a minute to overwhelm his opponent, securing victory via technical knockout in emphatic fashion.

The bout barely had time to settle before the Ghanaian asserted his dominance, landing decisive blows that forced an early stoppage and underlined his growing reputation in the ring.

The swift victory marks another statement performance for Gyimah, who continues to build momentum as one of Ghana’s most exciting prospects in professional boxing.

For Animashaun, the defeat came abruptly, with little opportunity to respond as Gyimah’s aggressive start proved too much to handle.

The result will further boost Freezy Macbones’ profile as he looks to climb the ranks in the light heavyweight division, with fans and analysts increasingly taking notice of his power and finishing ability.