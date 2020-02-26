50 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold striker Saddick Adams has accused club administrators and owners of exploiting players in the Ghana Premier League.

He says that If the exploitation from club officials should change players can earn deserving salaries to be able to live a decent life.

Most players in the local league are paid peanuts as salaries and some clubs barely pay their players salaries every month.

According to the former striker most club owners and administrators think that they are doing players favours when they play in their teams so they don't think about their financial welfare.

He says most of them are of the opinion that If you will not play due to money there is someone knocking in the door for an opportunity.

"Like I said that in Ghana there is nothing here like you will play the football but you will not get anything"

"Maybe a few clubs like they say in Ghana football the money is just use it and eat and maybe use it and buy stove in you room and something like that" he told Citi Fm.

"Of course If you take GH200,GH300, GH500 what can you use it for even some of the players they have family and children and all that"

"Some of the Ghanaian clubs they think that maybe they are doing us a favour because you want to play for them and wo mbo a yebeko akofa obi aba [If you won't play we will go and bring someone who wants an opportunity] and this is what is killing the game because they think we do not deserve the money they give us" he lamented