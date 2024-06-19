1 hour ago

Danlad Ibrahim, the 21-year-old goalkeeper, is attracting interest from Ghanaian champions FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC following his departure from Asante Kotoko as announced by the club on Tuesday.

Having initially joined Asante Kotoko on a long-term contract after standout performances with the Ghana U-17 national team in both the 2017 U-17 Cup of Nations and World Cup, Ibrahim established himself as a key figure following the departure of Razak Abalora.

Notably, he played a pivotal role in Kotoko's Ghana Premier League triumph during the 2021/22 season.

However, his playing time diminished in the recently concluded 2023/24 season, where he made just thirteen appearances and kept four clean sheets.

Frederick Asare supplanted him as the first-choice goalkeeper at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Following his contract termination by the club, a host of Ghana Premier League sides have expressed interest in signing the one time Black Stars goalkeeper.

FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC have emerged as potential suitors, expressing strong interest and preparing to secure his signature after his release.

They are not the only ones, as a raft of clubs are also lacing their boots to go for the goalkeeper.