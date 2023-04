2 hours ago

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Mustapha Rahman, known in showbiz as Rudebwoy Ranking, is reported dead.

According to Joy entertainment the musician passed away in the early hours of Monday, April 24, 2023.

He died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra where he had been taken to, for treatment.

Rudebwoy, who was once managed by Bullgod, has songs like ‘Jah Over Dem’, ‘No Drama’, ‘Yaro’, ‘Level Up’, and ‘My Time’, among others.