2 hours ago

Ghanaian centre-back Isaac Donkor has signed a one-year contract with Turkish 1.Liga side Adanaspor, the club announced.

This marks Donkor's return to Adanaspor, where he previously played during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.

The club's official statement highlighted Donkor's previous association with them: "Our club signed a one-year contract with defender Isaac Donkor, who previously played for us in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.

Meeting with our Club President Asil Bostancı in Istanbul, Donkor signed the contract that reconnected him to the Orange-White colors."

Born in Kumasi, Ghana in 1995, Donkor moved to Italy at a young age.

He began his football career with Padova's youth team and quickly caught the attention of major clubs, joining Inter Milan's youth academy.

Donkor's career has seen him play for several notable teams, including Inter Milan, Bari, Avellino, Cesena, CS Universitatea Craiova, Sturm Graz, and Sakaryaspor.

The 29-year-old defender has accumulated significant experience in top-flight football, with a total of 302 official matches played, 123 of which were in the Turkish First League over the last four seasons.

Despite his extensive club experience, Donkor has yet to earn a cap with the Ghana men's senior national team, the Black Stars.