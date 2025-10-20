2 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Josh-Kofi Acheampong of Chelsea gestures during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on May 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Rising Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong marked a major milestone in his young career after scoring his debut goal in the English Premier League during Chelsea’s commanding 3–0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The 19-year-old, who has Ghanaian roots, impressed with a composed display that is already sparking renewed calls for his inclusion in the Black Stars setup ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Josh Acheampong, full name Joshua Kofi Acheampong, was born in London to Ghanaian parents and has developed through Chelsea’s youth academy.

Known for his physicality and tactical intelligence, the teenager rose to the occasion at the City Ground when he powered home a superb header in the 49th minute to open the scoring. His goal set Chelsea on course for a dominant win, with Reece James and Pedro Neto adding to the tally.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who was serving a one-match touchline ban following his dismissal in the previous week’s win against Liverpool, watched the performance from the stands as his side recorded a comfortable win.

Despite Maresca’s absence, the Blues controlled the game from start to finish, underlining the progress of their young squad this season.

Meanwhile, it was yet another difficult afternoon for Nottingham Forest, who have now gone eight games without a win in all competitions.

Since replacing Nuno Espírito Santo with Ange Postecoglou, the club has struggled to find form. Saturday’s loss, their sixth under the Australian coach, ultimately led to Postecoglou’s sacking. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly stormed out of the stadium after Chelsea’s second goal, a move that underscored the growing crisis at the club.