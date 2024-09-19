30 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Kofi Yeboah Schulz has officially signed with Iranian side Mes Rafsanjan on a free transfer, committing to a one-year deal with an option for extension.

The German-born player brings a wealth of experience to the club, having played in various European leagues over his career.

Mes Rafsanjan announced the signing, stating, "The German defender of Tirol club, who was in the Austrian league last season, has joined Mes Rafsanjan.

Experienced and high-ranking German defender Kofi Yeboah Schulz joined the orange team with the opinion of Navidkia and signed a contract for one season."

At 35, Schulz began his football journey with SV Nord Wedding 1893 before progressing to Hertha BSC's youth system. Over the years, he has represented clubs such as Milton Keynes Dons FC, FC St. Gallen, and several Swiss and German teams.

His most recent stints were in Greece and Austria, where he played for SKU Amstetten, SKN St. Pölten, and WSG Tirol.

Mes Rafsanjan, who finished 10th in the Iranian Pro League last season, is counting on Schulz's experience to strengthen their defense and help the team improve its performance in the upcoming campaign.