Ghanaian defender Kojo Peprah Oppong is on the brink of sealing a move to French Ligue 1 club OGC Nice after Swedish side IFK Norrköping accepted a formal bid for the 21-year-old, multiple sources have confirmed.

The highly rated centre-back is expected to undergo a medical in France in the coming days before finalising the transfer, which marks a significant career leap for the former Attram De Visser Academy graduate.

Swedish outlet Expressen first reported the development, noting that a full agreement between the clubs has been reached, with only routine formalities now separating Oppong from a debut in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Oppong’s meteoric rise has caught the attention of scouts across the continent. From his early beginnings at the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in Ghana, he has steadily climbed the professional ladder, making his way to Sweden and establishing himself in the top flight.

Initially making his mark during loan spells at GIF Sundsvall, Oppong returned to Norrköping and became a defensive mainstay. This season, he has featured in 23 matches in the Allsvenskan, drawing plaudits for his physicality, aerial dominance, and ability to play out from the back.

His development has not gone unnoticed by European clubs, with Nice emerging as frontrunners following weeks of interest. The deal will see Oppong move to France with over a year remaining on his contract with Norrköping, which runs until the end of 2026.

Following a recent fixture against IFK Värnamo, the player himself hinted at a likely departure. “I think it might have been that [my last game]. We’ll see, but I hope Norrköping’s fans understand. It’s very close,” he told NT-sporten.

Oppong’s impending move continues a growing trend of Ghanaian players making successful transitions to elite European competitions. With Ligue 1 already boasting a strong West African presence, his arrival at Nice will add further weight to Ghana’s burgeoning reputation for producing technically gifted, defensively solid footballers.

For Nice, the signing of Oppong reflects their ongoing investment in youth and emerging markets. The club is known for its focus on developing talent and offering a pathway to the highest levels of European football—a prospect that will be key for Oppong as he seeks to break into Ghana’s senior national team setup.

Though uncapped at the senior level, Oppong’s performances in Sweden have already placed him on the radar of Black Stars selectors. A consistent run in Ligue 1 could further boost his chances of earning a call-up ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Should the deal proceed as expected, Oppong will join Nice ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign, where he could face world-class opposition including Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. His integration into the squad could begin as early as the club’s next pre-season fixture.

For now, Ghanaian fans—and European football watchers—await the official confirmation of a move that represents both a personal milestone and a broader statement about the continued rise of Ghanaian football talent on the global stage.