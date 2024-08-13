Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has heaped praise on Barcelona's young sensation Lamine Yamal following their encounter during the Joan Gamper Trophy match.
The AS Monaco center-back faced off against the highly-rated Spanish forward for the first time as Monaco secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Monday evening.
Yamal, who recently had a standout season and excelled at the European Championship, was introduced as a second-half substitute.
Despite his efforts, the 17-year-old forward couldn't turn the tide for his team, as Salisu and his teammates put in a solid defensive performance.
Reflecting on Yamal's talent, Salisu, a former Real Valladolid defender, expressed his admiration for the young star.
"He had a great season and then did very well at the Euros. I think he is a special player," Salisu shared with *Mundo Deportivo*.
Salisu also emphasized Yamal's potential, noting the impact he has already made at such a young age. "Yes, I think everyone was surprised because he is a young player.
He is 16-17 years old, and at that age, when you play this kind of football, it is a bit of a surprise for everyone. I think he has a great future and he is a great player," Salisu added.
The Ghanaian defender's comments underline the growing recognition of Lamine Yamal as one of the most promising young talents in European football, with a bright future ahead.
