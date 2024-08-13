2 hours ago

Lamine Yamal right wingerof Barcelona and Spain and Mohammed Salisu centre-back of Monaco and Ghana compete for the ball during the Joan Gmaper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and AS Monaco at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has heaped praise on Barcelona's young sensation Lamine Yamal following their encounter during the Joan Gamper Trophy match.

The AS Monaco center-back faced off against the highly-rated Spanish forward for the first time as Monaco secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Barcelona at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Monday evening.

Yamal, who recently had a standout season and excelled at the European Championship, was introduced as a second-half substitute.

Despite his efforts, the 17-year-old forward couldn't turn the tide for his team, as Salisu and his teammates put in a solid defensive performance.

Reflecting on Yamal's talent, Salisu, a former Real Valladolid defender, expressed his admiration for the young star.

"He had a great season and then did very well at the Euros. I think he is a special player," Salisu shared with *Mundo Deportivo*.

Salisu also emphasized Yamal's potential, noting the impact he has already made at such a young age. "Yes, I think everyone was surprised because he is a young player.

He is 16-17 years old, and at that age, when you play this kind of football, it is a bit of a surprise for everyone. I think he has a great future and he is a great player," Salisu added.

The Ghanaian defender's comments underline the growing recognition of Lamine Yamal as one of the most promising young talents in European football, with a bright future ahead.