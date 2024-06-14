3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei has finalized a permanent transfer to French club FC Lorient from Swedish side Hammarby IF.

Adjei initially joined Lorient on loan during the January transfer window with an option for a permanent deal contingent on Lorient's league status.

Despite Lorient's relegation from the French top-flight, the club has exercised the purchase option before its expiration on June 15, 2024.

The deal, valued at approximately €5.1 million, includes an additional €2 million in potential bonuses, making it the most expensive transfer involving a player from the Swedish league to date, totaling €7.1 million.

Adjei, who showcased impressive performances throughout the season despite his team's relegation, made 15 appearances for Lorient.

Unfortunately, an injury prevented him from participating in the club's final match of the season.

This setback also ruled him out of contention for Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The 23-year-old defender's versatility and solid contributions on the field have now secured his future at FC Lorient, marking a significant milestone in his career as he looks ahead to further achievements in European football.