1 hour ago

FC Lorient have welcomed back Ghanaian centre-back Nathaniel Adjei, whose return to first-team action marks the end of a grueling 10-month recovery from a serious ankle injury. The 23-year-old’s comeback couldn’t be timelier, as Lorient seek defensive stability in a turbulent Ligue 1 campaign.

Adjei’s injury occurred in November 2024 during his senior debut for Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger. Forced off early, he underwent surgery the following month and spent nearly a year in rehabilitation. His absence was felt not just in Lorient’s backline, but also in the dressing room, where his leadership and calm presence had become vital.

Speaking after his return, Adjei shared his emotions:

“It’s been a difficult journey, but I’m grateful to be back on the pitch with my teammates. I’ve been waiting for this moment for months. The time away made me hungrier. Now that I’m back, my only focus is helping the team finish strong in the league.”

His teammates greeted him with applause and encouragement during his first training session back, a moment that underscored his importance to the squad.

Known for his composure, strength, and tactical awareness, Adjei’s return adds much-needed depth to Lorient’s defense. Head coach Olivier Pantaloni praised the young defender’s resilience, calling him “an example for the group”.

Adjei initially joined Lorient on loan from Swedish side Hammarby in January 2024, making 15 Ligue 1 appearances before the club secured his permanent transfer for €7 million in the summer.

With Adjei back in the fold, Lorient aim to climb the Ligue 1 table and make a deeper run in domestic cup competitions. His availability could be the turning point in a season that has so far lacked consistency.