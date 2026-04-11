10 hours ago

The United Nations has appointed Anita Kiki Gbeho as its new Special Representative for South Sudan and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The appointment was announced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who praised Ms Gbeho’s extensive experience across political, humanitarian and development operations within the UN system.

She succeeds the late Nicholas Haysom, whose tenure was widely credited with advancing peacebuilding efforts in the conflict-affected country.

Ms Gbeho brings over 25 years of experience working in complex and high-risk environments, including conflict and post-conflict settings across Africa and beyond.

Her career has spanned assignments in Somalia, Sudan, Iraq and Cambodia, reinforcing her reputation as a seasoned diplomat and crisis management expert.

Prior to this role, she served as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in South Sudan, where she also held the positions of Humanitarian Coordinator and Resident Coordinator.

In those roles, she led key humanitarian and development initiatives and occasionally served as Officer-in-Charge of the mission.

Her previous leadership roles include work with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia and the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, where she contributed to stabilisation and peace support operations.

She has also served with the United Nations Development Programme in Namibia and worked with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Ms Gbeho holds academic qualifications in social sciences and international relations from the University of Ghana and the State University of New York.

Her appointment comes at a critical time for South Sudan, where UNMISS continues to play a vital role in peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance and political stabilisation efforts.

She is expected to lead ongoing initiatives to sustain peace and support long-term recovery in the country, further highlighting Ghana’s growing influence in global diplomacy and peacekeeping.