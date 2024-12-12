6 hours ago

A Ghanaian medical doctor, Dr. Joyce Emefa Addo-Klah, emerged as a hero during a mid-air emergency on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Flight KL 589 from Amsterdam to Accra on 11 December 2024.

About four hours into the journey, a passenger suddenly fell ill, prompting a cabin crew member to urgently call for a doctor.

Dr. Addo-Klah swiftly responded, retrieving her medical bag from the overhead compartment and rushing to assist the distressed passenger.

Travelling with her husband, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, and their son, Dr. Addo-Klah demonstrated remarkable preparedness and professionalism.

She quickly assessed the passenger’s condition and stabilised him with an injection from the emergency medical kit provided by the cabin crew.

To ensure privacy and reduce anxiety among fellow passengers, the patient was moved to the business class section for continuous monitoring.

Dr. Addo-Klah’s calm demeanour and efficient management of the situation reassured passengers who were initially panicked by the emergency announcement.

Her explanation of each step to the cabin crew, who assisted her with the medical kit, further highlighted her expertise and control during the ordeal.

The patient remained stable for the rest of the flight, and the plane landed safely in Accra without further complications.

The cabin crew expressed deep gratitude to Dr. Addo-Klah for her intervention, which likely averted a more serious outcome.

In recognition of her outstanding service, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines treated her to an on-board reward and offered her a discounted ticket package for her next flight with the airline.