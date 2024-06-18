4 hours ago

Jennifer Cudjoe and Princess Marfo have etched their names in history as part of FC Nordsjaelland's pioneering squad to clinch the Danish women’s league title.

Nordsjaelland secured the championship with a pivotal 1-1 draw against IF Brondby in the final round of matches.

Both Cudjoe and Marfo played crucial roles throughout the season for Nordsjaelland, despite their departures midway through the campaign.

Marfo moved on to Bay FC in the National Women's Soccer League, while Cudjoe's season with Nordsjaelland concluded after the first half.

Cudjoe, a member of Ghana’s national women’s team, signed a one-year contract with Nordsjaelland at the start of the 2023/24 season and is set to depart Denmark following the conclusion of the current campaign.

The league triumph not only secures Nordsjaelland's place in the upcoming UEFA Women’s Champions League but also stands as a significant milestone for the club and its players, including the celebrated Ghanaian duo.