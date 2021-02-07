3 hours ago

Two Ghanaian players starred for their Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes on Friday night as they drew goalless with the Portuguese giants, Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

The Ghanaian pair of Gideon Mensah and Abdul Mumin Sulemana played at left back and central defense as they helped their side claim a share of the spoils.

Both players were handed starting berths and lasted the entire duration of the game as they were immense in helping their team get a well deserved draw.

As both players played the entire duration of the game, compatriot Alhassan Wakaso come on in the 82nd minute as replacement for Andre Almeida.

Gideon Mensah has made nine appearances for his side this season in the Portuguese League while Abdul Mumin Sulemana has also made twelve appearances for Vitoria de Guimaraes since joining as a free agent.