1 hour ago

Two Black Stars players will go head-to-head in Spain on Sunday as Inaki Williams and Kwasi Sibo start for their respective sides in the La Liga meeting between Real Oviedo and Athletic Club.

The fixture offers a Ghanaian subplot, with both players playing key roles for their teams this season.

Williams arrives in confident mood after providing two assists in Athletic Club’s previous outing against Levante last weekend. The forward has been instrumental in Bilbao’s attacking play, combining pace and experience as the club pushes for consistency in the Spanish top flight.

For Sibo, the match marks another personal milestone. The midfielder makes his seventh successive start for Real Oviedo, a significant achievement since cementing his place in the side in October 2025. His growing influence in midfield has been evident, with disciplined performances helping Oviedo compete strongly in recent weeks.

While the focus will be on the result, Ghanaian supporters will be watching with added interest as two of their internationals face off on one of Spain’s biggest stages.

Whatever the outcome, it is another reminder of the expanding Ghanaian presence in European football, and the pride that comes when compatriots meet at the highest level.