9 hours ago

At 82 years old, Ghanaian football icon Rev. Osei Kofi has spoken out about the lack of recognition and rewards for the players who secured Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles for Ghana in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982.

Osei Kofi played a crucial role in Ghana's victories in 1963 and 1965, cementing his status as one of the country's greatest footballers.

In a poignant critique, Osei Kofi revealed that despite their historic achievements, the players received no tangible rewards.

He contrasted this with more recent times, highlighting how the 2015 Ghana squad, which finished as runners-up in the AFCON, each received Jeep Grand Cherokee cars.

By stark contrast, Osei Kofi remarked sadly that during his era, none of the AFCON-winning players were even given a bicycle.

Recalling past promises, Osei Kofi mentioned how then-president Ignatius Kuti Acheampong had pledged houses for the victorious team.

However, this promise went unfulfilled following Acheampong's overthrow, leaving the players without the promised accommodations.

"In all the four AFCONs we secured, no one received even a bicycle, yet the recent team that placed second in Equatorial Guinea were presented with Cherokee cars," Osei Kofi told Joy Sports.

"Back in 1965, when we captured the cup and returned, a grand banquet was held."

He further lamented the broken promises, saying, "Acheampong summoned me and Sempah Asante to convey to the Black Stars players that if they secured the cup to honour Ghana and him as the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, at that time the Dansoman Estates were under construction, they would each receive a house, and indeed, they triumphed."

Osei Kofi's reflections underscore the disparity in treatment between past and present football heroes in Ghana, highlighting a longstanding issue of neglect and unfulfilled promises.

His sentiments echo those of many other former players who feel unrecognized despite their contributions to Ghanaian football history.

Ghana, once a powerhouse in African football with several AFCON titles to their name, has struggled in recent decades to reclaim similar glory on the international stage.