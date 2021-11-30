5 hours ago

Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, has been in the news recently thanks to two of its most high-profile members. Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari were both suspended from the team after missing team practice and showing up late in protest of the lack of payment they and their teammates had received from their federation in months past.

This is just the latest example of African players heading to Europe in pursuit of better compensation and working conditions than they can find at home.

Europe

The continent of football - La Liga, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, etc. The three major professional leagues in Europe are home to several Ghanaian players. Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey is a key player for Los Colchoneros as they aim to win their first Champions League title. His defensive skills and energy as a box-to-box midfielder makes him one of Atletico's most important players after Antoine Griezmann. Partey has been with Atletico since 2016 and has two years left on his contract at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid which seats more than 55000 fans

Asia

There are currently three Ghanaian players in Asia; all three play for Kitchee SC in Hong Kong. Expectations for some of these players will be sky-high, but any new comers will have to earn their spot in what is an already impressive group of footballers. Midfielder Yaya Toure established himself as one of China’s top players when he helped Shanghai Shenhua finish second place in last year’s Chinese Super League (CSL) with six goals and nine assists. The Ivorian international is undoubtedly one of Africa’s biggest names, having played with Olympique Marseille, AS Monaco and AS Roma since 2002 before joining English Premier League side Manchester City in 2010.

South America

In recent years, players from African countries have been establishing themselves as top footballers across South America. In 2015, Ghanaian international footballer Daniel Opare was named as one of Chile’s most outstanding players by radio station Cooperativa. In April 2016, he became a household name in Chile after scoring his first goal for La Roja against Mexico during their 2018 World Cup qualification match. Also in 2015, Cameroon international Joel Tagueu joined Chilean Primera División side Audax Italiano on loan from Atletico Nacional of Colombia. The club went on to sign him permanently in August 2016 after winning promotion to the country’s top flight.

Nigeria

There are several Ghanaians playing in Nigeria. Ghally Norton, Kwame Adjei, Luke Odei Adu and Samuel Inkoom are some of them. Among these players include Samuel Inkoom who plays for Enyimba FC in Nigeria. He played for Udinese Calcio between 2009-12 before moving to the current club Enyimba FC where he plays alongside another Ghanaian; Kwame Quansah formerly of Inter Milan and Lecce.

