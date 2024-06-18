57 minutes ago

Abdul Aziz Yakubu, the Ghanaian international forward, has departed Portuguese club Rio Ave, bringing an end to his successful three-year tenure with the team.

Yakubu, 25, joined Rio Ave in the 2021/22 season and quickly endeared himself to the fans with his impressive performances on the pitch.

After his contract expired, both Yakubu and Rio Ave mutually agreed to part ways, marking the conclusion of his association with the club.

Rio Ave expressed their gratitude to Yakubu, acknowledging his professionalism and dedication throughout his time with them, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

During the 2023/24 season, Yakubu spent the first half on loan at Chinese club Wuhan Three Towns before returning to Rio Ave in January.

In his combined spells, he contributed six goals and two assists.

Across his three-year stint at Rio Ave, Yakubu made 73 appearances, scoring a total of 30 goals, cementing his reputation as a prolific forward for the club.