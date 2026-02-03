18 hours ago

Ghanaian forward David Osei is set for his first taste of competitive action with SK Artis Brno as the Czech side travel to Portugal for the Atlantic Cup, a nine-team invitational tournament.

The 21-year-old is part of Brno’s squad for the competition and could make an early impression when his new club face Swedish outfit Mjällby in their opening match on Tuesday evening.

Osei only joined the Czech club in the January transfer window, completing a move from Spanish side Leganés, and the tournament offers an early opportunity for him to settle into his new surroundings and showcase his qualities.

The Atlantic Cup, traditionally used by clubs as part of their mid-season preparations, provides a testing environment against varied opposition, and Brno will be hoping their new signing can add pace and creativity to their attack.

For Osei, the trip to Portugal marks another step in a steadily developing career, as he looks to make his mark in Czech football and continue Ghana’s growing presence across Europe.