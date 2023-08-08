24 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong has been handed a four-match suspension and fined 40,000 yuan ($5,580) by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) for his involvement in an altercation during a Chinese Super League match.

The incident occurred during a match between Shenzhen FC and Henan FC on July 28 and was accompanied by allegations of racism. Acheampong claimed that he had been subjected to racial abuse, which led to his reaction of punching Chinese defender Gu Cao.

Despite Acheampong's explanation and the context of alleged racism, the CFA has sanctioned him with the four-match suspension and fine.

The former Black Stars winger is required to adhere to the imposed penalties.

The incident was captured on video and showed Acheampong punching Gu Cao after being brought down by the defender during the match.

The Chinese FA conducted a review of the case and issued penalties for both players involved.

In addition to Acheampong's four-match ban and fine, Gu Cao, who plays as a centre-back for Henan, also received disciplinary action from the Chinese FA.

Gu Cao was found guilty of "provoking Acheampong with insults" and has been handed a two-match ban along with a fine of 20,000 yuan.

Frank Acheampong joined Shenzhen FC in April 2021 and has become a significant contributor to the team's performance. He has scored 18 goals in 63 appearances in the Chinese Super League for the club.